Fri. May 17th, 2019

Future Forward party to form coalition government in seven days

Logo of Future Forward Party

Logo of Future Forward Party. Image: Future Forward Party.


Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul is confident that his party will be able to garner enough support to form a coalition government within seven days, after the party got the greenlight from Pheu Thai party’s chief election strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan.

He had accused Pheu Thai of being too slow in forming its coalition, forcing the Future Forward party to assume the lead role.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

