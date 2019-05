A Thai-born man adopted by a Belgian couple 27 years ago has returned to Thailand in the hope of finding his biological parents.

Pisanu Damiem is looking for them in Phitsanulok, where he was found abandoned as a four-month-old by residents who gave him the abridged form of the province’s name.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

