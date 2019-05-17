Fri. May 17th, 2019

Government’s Marijuana Plants Are Blossoming

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa)

Marijuana plant (Cannabis sativa). Photo: Jennifer Martin.


BANGKOK, May 17 (TNA) – The 140 marijuana plants that the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) grows are blossoming and harvest to make marijuana oil is expected in July.

GPO chairman Sophon Mekthon said the organization grew the plants in its greenhouse facility in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani province in February. Harvest could be done in 10-12 weeks and the yield should be transformed into about 12.5 liters of marijuana oil in July. The oil will be put into 2,500 bottles of 5 milliliters each.

