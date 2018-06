Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and raping a 16-year-old girl under the Naresuan Bridge in Phitsanulok province on Saturday night.

The 44-year-old suspect, Somchai Yenjit, has a criminal record. In 2008, he was convicted and jailed for raping a 13-year-old girl. He walked out of jail in 2013 after completing his sentence.

Full story: The Nation

By Mongkhonchaowarat Tangmangmee

The Nation