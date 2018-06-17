Sunday, June 17, 2018
Emergency decree lifted in seven Southern districts

PATTANI, 17th June 2018 (NNT) – The government has declared the lifting of the emergency decree in seven southern border districts following a decline in violence in the far South.

According to Spokesperson of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, Col. Pramote Prom-in, the revocation of the state of emergency in Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat province was declared in the government gazette on 13th June and will come into effect from 20th June onwards.

