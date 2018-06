Tourist and 191 police yesterday arrested four Chinese nationals for running an online soccer betting operation from their rented house office in Bangkok’s Ladprao area.

The police raid was conducted after they received information that a cross-border betting site was managed from the spot. The target was a well-known housing estate in Ladprao district in Bangkok which was alleged to have been used as an online betting facility for Chinese gamblers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS