Emergency decree extended in restive South

BANGKOK, 16th December 2017 (NNT) – The Thai government has decided to extend the emergency decree in the violence-torn South for another three months.

An emergency situation management meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, agreed to extend the enforcement of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations for another three months to deal with unrest in southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand