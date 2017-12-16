Phuket tourists dissatisfied with beach trash and water quality, reveals survey

PHUKET: Trash and water quality of Phuket’s beaches are considered badly managed, according to the results of a management research survey conducted by the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) and displayed at their Phuket Campus yesterday (Dec 14).

“We obtained feedback from 1,624 participants on Phuket’s beaches including tourists, village headmen, students and private businesses in the area. The data was collected between Oct 2016 and Sept 2017,” said Dr Chantinee Boonchai who led the public announcement at the university yesterday.

