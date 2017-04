PHUKET: Lifeguards caught a ‘massive’ lizard that scared several locals and tourists at Nai Harn Beach yesterday.

Pictures of the lizard taking a stroll on the beach and a triumphant lifeguard appeared on a Facebook page named ‘Phuket Lifeguard Service’ with the caption “Nai Harn has a guest today. We had to take it off the beach.”

