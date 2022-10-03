October 3, 2022

Chaiyaphum Hit by Worst Flood in 50 Years

6 hours ago TN
Thailand floods in November 2011

Flooded street in Thailand. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.




CHAIYAPHUM, Oct 3 (TNA) – The northeastern province of Chaiyaphum has been hit by the worst flood in 50 years and four out of 16 district was declared as disaster zones.

Forest run-off from Phulanka mountain range has flooded four districts including Muang district, the heart of the province for three consecutive days. The city hall and business areas in all 25 communities have been inundated and the water level keeps rising.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



