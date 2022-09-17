September 18, 2022

Six districts in Ayutthaya declared flood disaster zones

19 hours ago TN
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Thais wade through the waters using an inner tube as flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Photo: Paula Bronstein / Getty Images.




Six districts in Ayutthaya province have been declared flood disaster zones. More than 50 pumps have been installed to remove excess water from communities and farm land following an increase in the discharge of water through the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province, currently between 1,950m3/sec and 2,000m3/sec.

Sand bags were sent to reinforce flood walls along the Chao Phraya River, to protect ancient temples and historical sites in the province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



