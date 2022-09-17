Royal Thai Navy rescues foreigners after yacht breaks down in Krabi









The Royal Thai Navy rescued several foreigners after their yacht broke down in the middle of the sea in Krabi.

Yesterday, (September 15th), The Royal Thai Navy in Krabi was notified of the broken yacht near the Lan Ta Noi Island ten meters away from the shore.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

