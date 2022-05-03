May 22, 2022

3 rescued after yacht capsizes off Krabi

9 hours ago TN
Boat life ring, Krabi

Boat life ring in Maya Bay, Krabi. Photo: Zsolt Fila / flickr.




KRABI: Three people were rescued after their yacht capsized off this southern coastal province on Sunday morning, according to a Thailand Marine Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3 press release.

At about 5.20am, the Thai-MECC received a telephone call from one of those aboard, saying the yacht had capsized in the stormy sea between Koh Ha and Koh Lanta islands, about 10 nautical miles southwest of the Mu Koh Lanta National Park.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

TN

