3 rescued after yacht capsizes off Krabi
KRABI: Three people were rescued after their yacht capsized off this southern coastal province on Sunday morning, according to a Thailand Marine Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3 press release.
At about 5.20am, the Thai-MECC received a telephone call from one of those aboard, saying the yacht had capsized in the stormy sea between Koh Ha and Koh Lanta islands, about 10 nautical miles southwest of the Mu Koh Lanta National Park.
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST