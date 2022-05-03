3 rescued after yacht capsizes off Krabi









KRABI: Three people were rescued after their yacht capsized off this southern coastal province on Sunday morning, according to a Thailand Marine Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3 press release.

At about 5.20am, the Thai-MECC received a telephone call from one of those aboard, saying the yacht had capsized in the stormy sea between Koh Ha and Koh Lanta islands, about 10 nautical miles southwest of the Mu Koh Lanta National Park.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





