PHUKET: Four people – three men and a woman – were safely rescued after their boat capsized about seven nautical miles from the island while on a fishing excursion on Tuesday, marine police said.

Following the accident, a marine police rapid deployment unit set off on a rubber boat on a rescue mission, said Pol Lt Col Jeerayut Niyomdet, a Phuket marine police duty officer.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

