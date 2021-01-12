‘K-powdered milk’ drug cocktail kills six in Bangkok





The national police chief has pledged to crack down on a new illegal drug cocktail known as “k-powdered milk” after six people died in Bangkok on the same day after using it.

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said police could not yet confirm whether the substance, which looks like powdered milk, was a combination of ketamine and sleeping pills as speculated, as the results of the autopsies had not yet been released.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

