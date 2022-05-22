Floods ease in Chiang Mai, but situation deteriorates in Chiang Rai









While the flood situation in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai eases today, in neighbouring Chiang Rai province it is worsening, with levels in several waterways steadily rising today (Sunday), due to heavy rainfall since last evening.

In Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai, the Chan River has broken its banks and flooded markets and communities along the river.

By Thai PBS World

