September 18, 2022

2022 Thai GDP growth expected at 3%: SCB

19 hours ago TN
Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok

Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Noonpitchaya.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Center has readjusted up its projection for Thailand’s GDP growth at 3% this year and 3.7% next year, thanks to the recovery of tourism and private consumption.

Mr. Somprawin Manprasert, SCB’s First Executive Vice President, Chief Economist, and Chief Strategy Officer of the Economic Intelligence Center said the adjustment was made to reflect the revenue from the tourism and related sectors, and continuous growth in private consumption.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

TAT Launches Coach Convoys to Boost Domestic Tourism

19 hours ago TN
Doha in Qatar

Thailand reports 8th case of monkeypox in Thai man returning from Qatar

2 days ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Public should not worry ABOUT new Omicron subvariants: DMSC

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

Putin says he wants to end the war in Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’

19 hours ago TN
Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai reclaiming tourism lost to COVID

19 hours ago TN
Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

TAT Launches Coach Convoys to Boost Domestic Tourism

19 hours ago TN
Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok

2022 Thai GDP growth expected at 3%: SCB

19 hours ago TN
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Six districts in Ayutthaya declared flood disaster zones

19 hours ago TN