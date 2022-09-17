2022 Thai GDP growth expected at 3%: SCB









BANGKOK (NNT) – Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Center has readjusted up its projection for Thailand’s GDP growth at 3% this year and 3.7% next year, thanks to the recovery of tourism and private consumption.

Mr. Somprawin Manprasert, SCB’s First Executive Vice President, Chief Economist, and Chief Strategy Officer of the Economic Intelligence Center said the adjustment was made to reflect the revenue from the tourism and related sectors, and continuous growth in private consumption.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





