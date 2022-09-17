September 18, 2022

TAT Launches Coach Convoys to Boost Domestic Tourism

19 hours ago TN
Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

Colorful Bangkok tour bus in Kanchanaburi. Photo: shankar s. / flickr.




BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand and partners launched convoys of coaches to encourage Thai people to visit regions to support bus operators in the post-COVID era.

TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that the project covered 500 tour coaches which would bring tourists to provinces in the North, the South, the Central Plains and the East and would run until the end of October.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok

2022 Thai GDP growth expected at 3%: SCB

19 hours ago TN
Doha in Qatar

Thailand reports 8th case of monkeypox in Thai man returning from Qatar

2 days ago TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Public should not worry ABOUT new Omicron subvariants: DMSC

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

Putin says he wants to end the war in Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’

19 hours ago TN
Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai reclaiming tourism lost to COVID

19 hours ago TN
Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

TAT Launches Coach Convoys to Boost Domestic Tourism

19 hours ago TN
Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok

2022 Thai GDP growth expected at 3%: SCB

19 hours ago TN
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Six districts in Ayutthaya declared flood disaster zones

19 hours ago TN