TAT Launches Coach Convoys to Boost Domestic Tourism









BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand and partners launched convoys of coaches to encourage Thai people to visit regions to support bus operators in the post-COVID era.

TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that the project covered 500 tour coaches which would bring tourists to provinces in the North, the South, the Central Plains and the East and would run until the end of October.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

