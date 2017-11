PHUKET: The Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport began full service last night as the areas in Phase 1 of the overdue renovation project were re-opened to the public.

AirAsia check-in desks were the first to open, at 3:30am, for passengers boarding Flight FD3042, which lifted off the tarmac at Phuket Airport at 5:37am and touched down at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 7:01am.

