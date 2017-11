SUKHOTHAI: A 55-year-old man was killed in front of his horrified sister while wrestling with a 3-metre python he kept captive underneath their pole house in Kong Krailat district on Monday evening.

Sawaeng Thapkhlai, 63, rushed downstairs to see what was going on she heard her younger brother Sawan Thapkhlai cry out for help and plead for someone to hand him a knife.

Full story: Bangkok Post

