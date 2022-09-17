September 18, 2022

Chiang Mai reclaiming tourism lost to COVID

19 hours ago TN
Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai. Photo: icon0com / pxhere.




Chiang Mai expects its tourism-related income to hit 55 billion baht by the end of the year, or about half the level recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The outlook for the northern province has improved considerably since the middle of the year, said Suladda Sarutilavan, director of the Chiang Mai office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Beer bar in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai residents call time on late-night drinkers

1 week ago TN
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Chiang Mai Locals Block Resort Hotel Demolition

3 weeks ago TN
Thai traffic police tuk tuk

Policemen deployed for APEC meeting in Chiang Mai

4 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

Putin says he wants to end the war in Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’

19 hours ago TN
Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai reclaiming tourism lost to COVID

19 hours ago TN
Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

TAT Launches Coach Convoys to Boost Domestic Tourism

19 hours ago TN
Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok

2022 Thai GDP growth expected at 3%: SCB

19 hours ago TN
Flooding causes havoc October 9, 2011 in Ayutthaya,

Six districts in Ayutthaya declared flood disaster zones

19 hours ago TN