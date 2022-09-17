Chiang Mai reclaiming tourism lost to COVID









Chiang Mai expects its tourism-related income to hit 55 billion baht by the end of the year, or about half the level recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The outlook for the northern province has improved considerably since the middle of the year, said Suladda Sarutilavan, director of the Chiang Mai office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





