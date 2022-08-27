August 27, 2022

One tourist killed, three injured in shooting between two raft rental shops in Suphan Buri

8 hours ago TN
Suphan Buri train station

Suphan Buri train station. Photo: พุทธพร ส่องศรี.




One tourist was instantly killed and three were injured in a customer fight that ended up in a shooting between two raft rental shops at Krasiao Dam in the Dan Chang district of Suphan Buri province on Sunday, August 21st.

Officials from the Dan Chang police station arrived at the scene after being notified of a shooting incident on Sunday evening. Upon arrival, the injured individuals were already delivered to the nearest hospital. The police then began the examination at a bamboo booth where the victims were reportedly hanging out before the incident.

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

