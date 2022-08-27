One tourist killed, three injured in shooting between two raft rental shops in Suphan Buri









One tourist was instantly killed and three were injured in a customer fight that ended up in a shooting between two raft rental shops at Krasiao Dam in the Dan Chang district of Suphan Buri province on Sunday, August 21st.

Officials from the Dan Chang police station arrived at the scene after being notified of a shooting incident on Sunday evening. Upon arrival, the injured individuals were already delivered to the nearest hospital. The police then began the examination at a bamboo booth where the victims were reportedly hanging out before the incident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

