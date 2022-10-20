Engineers urgently working to restore power to Phuket International Airport









Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) engineers on Phuket are working hard to restore power to the island’s international airport, after about 10 high-tension utility poles were felled last night by heavy rain.

This morning (Thursday), police closed the old road to the airport in Thalang District to all traffic and asked motorists to use an alternative route. The utility poles fell across the road, making it impassable.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

