Putin’s Apec summit attendance ‘not confirmed’
It was yet confirmed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok next month, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said after the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Mr Don was responding to reporters’ questions about Mr Putin’s participation in the Nov 18-19 summit in Bangkok, as earlier reported.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST
