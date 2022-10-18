October 18, 2022

Putin’s Apec summit attendance ‘not confirmed’

4 hours ago TN
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022. Photo: Presidential Executive Office of Russia (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP). CC BY 4.0.




It was yet confirmed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok next month, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said after the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Don was responding to reporters’ questions about Mr Putin’s participation in the Nov 18-19 summit in Bangkok, as earlier reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST



Leave a Reply

