Putin’s Apec summit attendance ‘not confirmed’

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the address "On the conduct of a special military operation" on February 24, 2022. Photo: Presidential Executive Office of Russia (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP). CC BY 4.0.









It was yet confirmed whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok next month, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said after the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Don was responding to reporters’ questions about Mr Putin’s participation in the Nov 18-19 summit in Bangkok, as earlier reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





