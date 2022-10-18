Two French men who attacked Thai man, putting him into a coma, jailed at Samui Prison









Two French men who attacked a Thai man, putting him into a coma, that was caught on viral video, are now in jail at the Samui District Prison.

Captain Sirichat Kamunee of the Bo Phut Police told the Phuket Express, “The two French men are now in jail at the Samui District Prison after the Samui Provincial Court has denied them bail.”

The Surat Thani Immigration Chief Colonel Supparuek Pankosol told the Phuket Express, “We are tracking the suspect’s background to see if they are conducting business illegally in Thailand. One of them has a 30-day tourist visa while the other is married with a Thai woman. Neither has a work permit or can adequately explain what they do for a living that would allow them to stay in Thailand and own a luxury Porsche.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

