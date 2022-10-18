First case of drug resistant Omicron BQ.1 sub-variant found in Thailand









The Centre for Medical Genomics, at Ramathibodi Hospital, has found the first case in Thailand of a descendant of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 sub-variant, called BQ.1.

The centre said, in its Facebook post today (Tuesday), that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about the spread of BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, two descendants of Omicron’s BA.5 sub-variant.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

