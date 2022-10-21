October 21, 2022

Apartment building collapses in Rassada, Phuket

2 hours ago TN
Phuket street

Cars on Phuket street. Photo: Pixabay.




A 32-room apartment building in the Samkong area, Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district collapsed. No deaths or major injuries were reported.

Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 23:25 P.M. last night (October 20th) at a no name rental room building, with two stories and 32 rooms in Soi Prayoon 2 on Yawarad Road, Samkong area in the Rassada sub-district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Airplane landing at Phuket Airport

Engineers urgently working to restore power to Phuket International Airport

1 day ago TN
Mountain run-off on a road caused by floods

Eight people evacuated from landslide on Rang Hill in Phuket Town

1 day ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Phuket residents warned of possible overflows from Bang Yai Canal

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Face mask rules to be cancelled soon

2 hours ago TN
Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Thai policeman admits to stealing over 100 guns from Pak Kret police station

2 hours ago TN
Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

General Prawit calls for proactive measures to curb road accidents

2 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Online Gun Trader Arrested in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago TN
Telecommunication antenna

Iconic Thai cartoon ‘Kabuan Karn Gae Jon’ turns into animation for TV

2 hours ago TN