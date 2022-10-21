Apartment building collapses in Rassada, Phuket
A 32-room apartment building in the Samkong area, Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district collapsed. No deaths or major injuries were reported.
Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 23:25 P.M. last night (October 20th) at a no name rental room building, with two stories and 32 rooms in Soi Prayoon 2 on Yawarad Road, Samkong area in the Rassada sub-district.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
