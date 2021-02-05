February 5, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand’s health minister assures vaccine procurement is not delayed

1 min read
10 hours ago TN
Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text

Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text. Photo: Jernej Furman / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The mass vaccination of Thai people will start in June, with five million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be injected each month until the end of the year, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday, as he assured that 50 million Thais will definitely be vaccinated and that vaccine procurement is not delayed.

Speaking at a special seminar today, he said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not because people lowered their guard, but is due to those who illegally snuck across the border, carrying the disease with them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand's health minister assures vaccine procurement is not delayed 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, screening ramped up

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

586 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

10 hours ago TN
5 min read

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca confirms 100% protection against severe disease

10 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, screening ramped up

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Anti-Coup Protests in Myanmar Expand As New Arrests Are Made of Pro-Suu Kyi Officials

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

586 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

10 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand’s health minister assures vaccine procurement is not delayed

10 hours ago TN