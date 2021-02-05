Thailand’s health minister assures vaccine procurement is not delayed





The mass vaccination of Thai people will start in June, with five million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be injected each month until the end of the year, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday, as he assured that 50 million Thais will definitely be vaccinated and that vaccine procurement is not delayed.

Speaking at a special seminar today, he said that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is not because people lowered their guard, but is due to those who illegally snuck across the border, carrying the disease with them.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

