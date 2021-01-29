January 30, 2021

Delivery Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Delayed

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine

Vials of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: torstensimon / Pixabay.


NONTHABURI, Jan 29 (TNA) — The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Co will be delayed and vaccination in the country may not start on Feb 14 as earlier planned, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He said that the arrival schedule for the first lot of 50,000 doses of the vaccine from Italy could not be confirmed and it was unlikely that the vaccination could start on Feb 14. However, the doses should reach Thailand within February.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

