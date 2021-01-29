Delivery Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Delayed





NONTHABURI, Jan 29 (TNA) — The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Co will be delayed and vaccination in the country may not start on Feb 14 as earlier planned, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He said that the arrival schedule for the first lot of 50,000 doses of the vaccine from Italy could not be confirmed and it was unlikely that the vaccination could start on Feb 14. However, the doses should reach Thailand within February.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





