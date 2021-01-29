Delivery Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Delayed

Delivery Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Delayed1 min read
NONTHABURI, Jan 29 (TNA) — The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Co will be delayed and vaccination in the country may not start on Feb 14 as earlier planned, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
He said that the arrival schedule for the first lot of 50,000 doses of the vaccine from Italy could not be confirmed and it was unlikely that the vaccination could start on Feb 14. However, the doses should reach Thailand within February.
