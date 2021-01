CHON BURI: Authorities have eased Covid-19 restrictions in this eastern province and Pattaya City, with more businesses allowed to resume on Monday, including restaurants, pubs and bars.

The change was made after the area’s status was changed from red to orange, where fewer restrictions apply. Similar easing has been approved in a number of other provinces as well.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

