January 29, 2021

CCSA eases business restrictions in most Thai provinces from February 1st

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


The CCSA has eased restrictions on business, including bars, as of February 1st in most provinces across Thailand, except for those classified as maximum controlled zones. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned, however, that tough measures may be restored in the future if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that restrictions will be eased in line with the COVID-19 situation in each province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

