CCSA eases business restrictions in most Thai provinces from February 1st





The CCSA has eased restrictions on business, including bars, as of February 1st in most provinces across Thailand, except for those classified as maximum controlled zones. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned, however, that tough measures may be restored in the future if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that restrictions will be eased in line with the COVID-19 situation in each province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

