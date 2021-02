BANGKOK, Feb 5 (TNA) – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob confirmed the old Hua Lamphong railway terminus will be closed when the Bang Sue Grand Station is opened.

The minister said that he stood firm with a policy to close Hua Lamphong but the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) would study how to serve commuters who needed trips to inner Bangkok areas.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

