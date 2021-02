NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two people were badly hurt when their pickup truck went through an unmanned railway crossing into the path of a train in Huai Thalaeng district on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Ban Khoksang crossing in tambon Takor around 3pm on Friday, said police at Huai Thalaeng police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email