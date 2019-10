PHUKET, Oct 25 (TNA) – A Cambodian woman has been caught for trafficking children and forcing them to sell flowers and sunglasses to tourists on the beaches of Thailand’s island province of Phuket.

Immigration Police said Kimhang, 24, was conspiring with others in her gang to buy a number of Cambodian children under the age of 16 years from their parents for THB25,000 each.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts