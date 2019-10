PHUKET: A German man is thankful his LPG-fuelled Proton car did not suffer serious damage after it caught fire while he was driving from Phuket International Airport to his home in Kata last night (Oct 22).

Thalang Police Station were notified that the car was on fire beside Thepkrasattri Rd near the main intersection in Thalang at about 8:55pm.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

