Customs Dept Seizes Heroin Worth Over 100 Million Baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport

March 7, 2023 TN
Inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr.




BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – The Customs Department seized 43 kilogrammes of heroin hidden in hilltribe-style jackets destined for Hong Kong.

On March 6, the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) confiscated 43.4 kg of heroin, valued at 107.5 million baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the director-general of the Customs Department, Patchara Anuntasilpa told a press briefing.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



