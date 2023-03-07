Customs Dept Seizes Heroin Worth Over 100 Million Baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport
BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – The Customs Department seized 43 kilogrammes of heroin hidden in hilltribe-style jackets destined for Hong Kong.
On March 6, the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) confiscated 43.4 kg of heroin, valued at 107.5 million baht at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the director-general of the Customs Department, Patchara Anuntasilpa told a press briefing.
