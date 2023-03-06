Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol in Samut Prakan









SAMUT PRAKAN: A tanker ship with a contraband cargo of 710,000 litres of petrol was stopped and seized in the Chao Phraya river estuary by a navy patrol early on Sunday.

A Royal Thai Navy announcement said the MV Thanasit, a tanker manned by five crew and the captain, was in the river mouth when it was approached by the patrol boat Tor 115 about 3am and stopped for a search.

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

