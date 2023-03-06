47 smuggled monkeys intercepted in Nakhon Ratchasima on their way to China via Lao

March 6, 2023 TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo: Talkrabb. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Thai wildlife officials and police intercepted a shipment of 47 macaque monkeys on a pickup truck this morning (Monday), at a checkpoint on Friendship highway in Non Sung district of the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The two men in the truck were arrested after the officials found the monkeys, which are believed to be being shipped to China through Laos.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima

Prehistoric cave paintings found in Nakhon Ratchasima

March 4, 2023 TN
Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha inside a train with a Thai police officer

Prayut says he is a son of the north-east as he seeks its people’s support

February 26, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand

Wheels stolen from parked cars at Khon Kaen university

February 20, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol in Samut Prakan

March 6, 2023 TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

47 smuggled monkeys intercepted in Nakhon Ratchasima on their way to China via Lao

March 6, 2023 TN
COBRA GOLD 2001 exercises

Muay Thai Star Trains U.S. Soldiers During Cobra Gold 2023 Exercises

March 6, 2023 TN
28-year-old Hong Kong model Abby Choi

DNA test confirms that remains found belong to Abby Choi, the model murdered in Hong Kong

March 6, 2023 TN
Flag of China

China raises military spending, calls on army to ‘boost combat readiness’

March 5, 2023 TN