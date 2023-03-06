47 smuggled monkeys intercepted in Nakhon Ratchasima on their way to China via Lao









Thai wildlife officials and police intercepted a shipment of 47 macaque monkeys on a pickup truck this morning (Monday), at a checkpoint on Friendship highway in Non Sung district of the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The two men in the truck were arrested after the officials found the monkeys, which are believed to be being shipped to China through Laos.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

