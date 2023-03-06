Muay Thai Star Trains U.S. Soldiers During Cobra Gold 2023 Exercises
BANGKOK (NNT) – Champion Muay Thai fighter Sombat Banchamek also known as Buakaw, recently provided Muay Thai lessons to American soldiers during this year’s multilateral “Cobra Gold” military exercises, hosted in Thailand.
Buakaw expressed his satisfaction with the willingness of American soldiers to learn about Thailand’s national arts and the culture of Muay Thai. He also explained that the training sessions provided an opportunity for cultural exchanges between the Thai and American military personnel.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
