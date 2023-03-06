Muay Thai Star Trains U.S. Soldiers During Cobra Gold 2023 Exercises

March 6, 2023 TN
COBRA GOLD 2001 exercises

Soldiers from Charlie Company 2-1 Infantry, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, instruct the Thai Military Forces during a platoon battle drill attack as a part of COBRA GOLD exercises. Photo: SRA LESLIE LAWRENCE, USAF.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Champion Muay Thai fighter Sombat Banchamek also known as Buakaw, recently provided Muay Thai lessons to American soldiers during this year’s multilateral “Cobra Gold” military exercises, hosted in Thailand.

Buakaw expressed his satisfaction with the willingness of American soldiers to learn about Thailand’s national arts and the culture of Muay Thai. He also explained that the training sessions provided an opportunity for cultural exchanges between the Thai and American military personnel.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phramongkutklao Hospital in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Thai PM Prayut recovering after minor surgery on hand

March 5, 2023 TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

MP Investigated for Playing Card Games in Parliament Building

March 4, 2023 TN
Thai police motorbike at road checkpoint

Thai police raid 63 locations with links to ‘Inspector Sua’

March 3, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol in Samut Prakan

March 6, 2023 TN
Road in Amphoe Non-Sung, Korat

47 smuggled monkeys intercepted in Nakhon Ratchasima on their way to China via Lao

March 6, 2023 TN
COBRA GOLD 2001 exercises

Muay Thai Star Trains U.S. Soldiers During Cobra Gold 2023 Exercises

March 6, 2023 TN
28-year-old Hong Kong model Abby Choi

DNA test confirms that remains found belong to Abby Choi, the model murdered in Hong Kong

March 6, 2023 TN
Flag of China

China raises military spending, calls on army to ‘boost combat readiness’

March 5, 2023 TN