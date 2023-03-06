Muay Thai Star Trains U.S. Soldiers During Cobra Gold 2023 Exercises

Soldiers from Charlie Company 2-1 Infantry, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, instruct the Thai Military Forces during a platoon battle drill attack as a part of COBRA GOLD exercises. Photo: SRA LESLIE LAWRENCE, USAF.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Champion Muay Thai fighter Sombat Banchamek also known as Buakaw, recently provided Muay Thai lessons to American soldiers during this year’s multilateral “Cobra Gold” military exercises, hosted in Thailand.

Buakaw expressed his satisfaction with the willingness of American soldiers to learn about Thailand’s national arts and the culture of Muay Thai. He also explained that the training sessions provided an opportunity for cultural exchanges between the Thai and American military personnel.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





