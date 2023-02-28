Cobra Gold 2023 Begins in Rayong









RAYONG, Feb 28 (TNA) – The multinational military exercise Cobra Gold 2023 began today with 7,394 participants from 30 countries and will run until March 10.

Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, Chief of Thai Defence Forces , Robert F. Godec, the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand and Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command jointly presided over the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold 2023.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

