Finland starts construction of a fence on the border with Russia

February 28, 2023 TN

The construction of the wall was endorsed by a significant part of the Finnish parliamentary bloc in October 2022.

Forest and lake in Finland

Forest and lake in Finland. Photo: jackmac34 (Pixabay).




Construction of a three-kilometer border fence on Finland’s border with Russia to prevent illegal crossings began today. This is a first test construction with a plan to extend its layout, reports the Yle TV network.

Finland expects to have this wall completed by the end of June and it will be a way to control illegal immigration. The Government of Sanna Marin has justified the construction of this wall, which includes fences and motion sensors.

The two countries share a border of some 1,340 kilometers, the longest of all European Union countries. The construction of the wall was endorsed by a large part of the Finnish parliament in October 2022.

In September, Finland approved the closure of its borders to Russian tourists, in the midst of an escalation of migration resulting from the war with Ukraine and the mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin.

-Thailand News (TN)



