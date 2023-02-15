6000 US Soldiers, Largest Number In a Decade, To Attend Cobra Gold 2023 in Eastern Thailand Starting from the End of February

Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and the Royal Thai Army conduct a dismounted patrol during counter-IED training Jan. 30, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand. Photo By: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup.









Thailand is set to host the two-week-long war games of Cobra Gold 2023, starting on February 27th, with over 7,000 military personnel from 30 countries, including the United States, in attendance.

The United States will send its largest number of troops in ten years of around 6,000 personnel to participate in the annual Indo-Pacific region’s largest combined military exercise to commemorate the U.S. and Thailand’s 190th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

