6000 US Soldiers, Largest Number In a Decade, To Attend Cobra Gold 2023 in Eastern Thailand Starting from the End of February

February 15, 2023 TN
Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and the Royal Thai Army conduct a dismounted patrol during counter-IED training Jan. 30, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand

Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and the Royal Thai Army conduct a dismounted patrol during counter-IED training Jan. 30, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand. Photo By: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup.




Thailand is set to host the two-week-long war games of Cobra Gold 2023, starting on February 27th, with over 7,000 military personnel from 30 countries, including the United States, in attendance.

The United States will send its largest number of troops in ten years of around 6,000 personnel to participate in the annual Indo-Pacific region’s largest combined military exercise to commemorate the U.S. and Thailand’s 190th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Leicester City flag

Member of ‘Wild Boar’ football team dies while studying in UK

February 15, 2023 TN
The Porsche 911 E from the B series of the first generation which was introduced in 1969 were powered by flat-six engines with displacement between 2,0 and 2,4 litres

European Parliament bans the sale of combustion vehicles by 2035

February 15, 2023 TN
Luggage Conveyor Inside Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June

February 14, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Retired imam shot dead in Pattani

February 15, 2023 TN
Leicester City flag

Member of ‘Wild Boar’ football team dies while studying in UK

February 15, 2023 TN
Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts

Authorities Monitoring Northern Thailand Air Pollution

February 15, 2023 TN
Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and the Royal Thai Army conduct a dismounted patrol during counter-IED training Jan. 30, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand

6000 US Soldiers, Largest Number In a Decade, To Attend Cobra Gold 2023 in Eastern Thailand Starting from the End of February

February 15, 2023 TN
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Missing Phuket Fishing Boat Found, All Crew Members Safe

February 15, 2023 TN