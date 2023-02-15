Missing Phuket Fishing Boat Found, All Crew Members Safe

February 15, 2023 TN
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Port of Phuket in Thailand. Photo: Diego Delso.




The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (February 13th), they were notified from a fisherman that the Thai fishing boat ‘Soi Sakun Petch’ which was missing since last month was found 42 nautical miles from the southwest of Phuket.

The navy went on a helicopter to the location where the missing fishing was found. All four crew members were safe. The fishing boat engine was broken. The fishing boat will be pulled back to the land by another fishing boat.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Venomous Portuguese man-o-war which is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore

Many Foreign Swimmers in Phuket Injured From Jellyfish

February 14, 2023 TN
View of Phuket from a hill

French Tourists Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle

February 14, 2023 TN
Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Five Men Allegedly Attack Canadian Man and Take His Watch and Cash in Patong, Phuket

February 13, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Retired imam shot dead in Pattani

February 15, 2023 TN
Leicester City flag

Member of ‘Wild Boar’ football team dies while studying in UK

February 15, 2023 TN
Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts

Authorities Monitoring Northern Thailand Air Pollution

February 15, 2023 TN
Soldiers with 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, and the Royal Thai Army conduct a dismounted patrol during counter-IED training Jan. 30, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand

6000 US Soldiers, Largest Number In a Decade, To Attend Cobra Gold 2023 in Eastern Thailand Starting from the End of February

February 15, 2023 TN
Port of Phuket in Thailand

Missing Phuket Fishing Boat Found, All Crew Members Safe

February 15, 2023 TN