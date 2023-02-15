Missing Phuket Fishing Boat Found, All Crew Members Safe









The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (February 13th), they were notified from a fisherman that the Thai fishing boat ‘Soi Sakun Petch’ which was missing since last month was found 42 nautical miles from the southwest of Phuket.

The navy went on a helicopter to the location where the missing fishing was found. All four crew members were safe. The fishing boat engine was broken. The fishing boat will be pulled back to the land by another fishing boat.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

