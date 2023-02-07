Phuket Fishing Boat with Four Crew Members Missing for Almost Three Weeks

February 7, 2023 TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour. Photo: Duncan Wilson.




A local Phuket fishing boat with four crew members has been out of contact and missing since last month.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command reported yesterday (February 5th) that the Thai fishing boat ‘Soi Sakun Petch’ with the captain Mr. Roong Luekamwong and three other crew members (one Thai and two Myanmar nationals) went out to fish to the Southwest of Phuket. The fishing boat has been out of contact since January 19th, 2023.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



