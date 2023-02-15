Smuggled meth pills in Bueng Kan found contaminated with pesticide









Life-threatening pesticide contamination was found in methamphetamine pills seized on the bank of the Mekong River in Bueng Kan province, a senior border patrol official said on Wednesday.

The navy’s Mekong Riverine Unit (MRU) seized 150 packages containing 300,000 meth pills left by smugglers on the bank of the river at Khok Kwang village in Bueng Khla district, adjacent to Bang Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom, late on Monday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

