Pattaya Pioneers Free Condom Machines Named ‘Love Bang, Love Safe’

February 15, 2023 TN
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Night life in Pattaya, a club near Walking Street. Photo: Jason D' Great / flickr.




In a bold move to promote safe sex, the Pattaya National Health Security Office (NHSO) has recently introduced a new initiative: a free condom vending machine called “Love Bang, Love Safe”. Yes, you read that right. And no, it’s not a new club or a questionable dating app.

The idea behind this machine is simple: To encourage people to practice safe sex and prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections, especially during the last Valentine’s Day, Dr. Chadet Thammathatchaaree, Secretary-General of the NHSO, said on Tuesday, February 14th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



