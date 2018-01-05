Friday, January 5, 2018
Mekong River anti-narcotics drive affirmed

Sunset on the Mekong River
The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) will continue to work closely with narcotics suppression units of five countries along the Mekong River under the “Safe Mekong” project to fight illicit drugs threat in the sub-region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister ACM Prajin Juntong, who oversees the ONCB, said Thursday after visiting the agency that he has instructed staff to keep working closely with anti-narcotics agencies in five nations — Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Full story: Bangkok Post

DUMRONGKIAT MALA
BANGKOK POST

TN

