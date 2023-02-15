Authorities Monitoring Northern Thailand Air Pollution

February 15, 2023 TN
Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts

Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts. Photo: Chainwit.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has indicated that the northern region of Thailand is expected to experience air pollution levels exceeding safety limits, and will remain under close surveillance until February 19.

Recent readings from the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) found unhealthy levels of PM2.5 across 24 provinces, including the capital Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



