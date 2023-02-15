Member of ‘Wild Boar’ football team dies while studying in UK

February 15, 2023 TN
Duangphet Promthep, aka “Dom”, one of the 12 “Wild Boar” soccer team who were trapped, with their coach, in Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai for 17 days in 2018, has died while studying at a prestigious soccer school in England.

The abbot of Phra That Doi Ngao Temple in Chiang Rai told Thai PBS that he received a call from Duangphet’s mother at 6am to inform him that her boy had been admitted to hospital for 2-3 days after a fall. He was put on a ventilator but eventually died.

