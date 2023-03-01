Cherprang BNK48’s Brother Falls to Death from Condominium in Bangkok

March 1, 2023 TN
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium. Photo: Schland / Pixabay.




BANGKOK, March 1 (TNA) – The brother of Cherprang Areekul, the current general manager of girl-band BNK48 fell to death from a luxury condominium building in Bangkok’s Thonburi.

The police at Samre station were alerted about his death at 3.45 am Wednesday. The scene has been cordoned off after the body of the 19-year-old man was found lying face-down on the fifth floor of the parking building.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



